﻿2 suspects in ambush of ex-Pangasinan governor nabbed in Bulacan

Authorities have arrested two most wanted individuals who are suspects in the foiled ambush of former Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino Jr.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) information officer Lt. Col. Ferdinand de Asis identified the suspects as Cesar Agbayani, 67, and his brother Ernesto, 61, both residents of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday night at the vicinity of Petron gas station, North Luzon Expressway Exit, Old Iba Road in Meycauayan, Bulacan, by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of attempted murder, frustrated murder, and murder dated Feb. 15, 2021.

“They were hiding and in coordination with Bulacan police, the PPPO and the Ilocos Police Regional Office conducted the implementation of the warrant of arrest,” de Asis said.

Ernesto Agbayani, who is included in the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s list of most wanted fugitives, has a monetary reward of PHP355,000 for his arrest.

“Both accused are DILG-listed ‘Most Wanted Persons in National Level’ and included in COPLAN (Case Operation Plan) ‘Universe’ of PPPO for their involvement in the shooting of former Governor Espino and his companions,” the PPPO said in an earlier statement.

De Asis said both accused are now under the custody of San Carlos City police station with a pending commitment order of the court for their transfer to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

“Patuloy po ang ating mga operasyon laban sa mga taong nagkakasala sa batas. Hindi titigil ang buong pwersa ng kapulisan hanggat may mga kriminal na nakalalaya pa sa kabila ng kanilang mga nagawang kasalanan. Ang kinakaharap nating pandemya ay hindi din dahilan upang tumigil tayo sa ating operasyon na humuli sa mga nagtatago sa batas (Our operations against violators of the law are continuing. The full force of police will not stop until there are criminals who are roaming free despite their offenses. The pandemic we are facing is not a reason for us to stop conducting operations to arrest those in hiding from law),” PPPO acting director Col. Richmond Tandina said in a statement.

Espino and his convoy were ambushed by gunmen at Barangay Magtaking in San Carlos City on Sept. 11, 2019.

Espino’s aide, Richard Esguerra, was killed on the spot while the driver, Agapito Cuison, despite sustaining several gunshot wounds, managed to rush Espino to the nearby Blessed Family Doctors General Hospital.

Cuison, however, succumbed to his wounds a few hours while undergoing treatment.

