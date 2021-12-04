﻿2 suspects in 2018 rape of minor in Butuan fall

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) said Friday two more suspects implicated in the 2018 rape of a 13-year-old girl here have been arrested.

Maj. Dorothy Tumulak, PRO-13 public information officer, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that the two suspects had gone into hiding for more than three years after the rape incident.

Arrested on Thursday afternoon by city police operatives were Karl Adrian Daanoy Flores, 23, and Benjamin Borja Acido, 22, during an operation conducted in Purok 5 Silad, Barangay Mahogany in this city.

“The arrest was made possible through the support of Barangay Intelligence Network in the area. The members of the network are force multipliers that provided support to our intelligence division,” Tumulak said.

A third suspect, Orlando Cuyacot Jr., was arrested during the conduct of the daylong simultaneous anti-criminality law enforcement operation here on November 27.

Authorities are hunting down two more suspects.

The rape took place at the Tumampi Bridge in this city on July 30, 2018.

“Two of the five suspects are still at large,” Tumaulak said, adding that all the suspects are the subject of arrest warrants issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 1 in Butuan City.

In a statement, PRO-13 Director, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., commended the personnel of the BCPO for the successful arrest of the two suspects.

“Caraga operatives are continuing their police manhunt operation for the two remaining suspects who remain at large,” Caramat said.

He said the suspects do not deserve to live freely as they need to face the legal consequences of the crime they committed.

