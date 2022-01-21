﻿2 Sorsogon inmates roaming out of jail sans furlough nabbed

An investigation is underway to determine how two inmates supposed to be inside their detention facility in Matnog, Sorsogon were able to freely come in and out of jail.

In a statement Wednesday, Brig. Gen. Oliver Enmodias, chief of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP), identified the suspects as JR Genablazo and Pedro Garote, who were arrested during an entrapment after being seen onboard a motorcycle without plate number, at the town’s public market on Tuesday.

Genablazo and Garote are facing drug and rape charges, respectively.

“Both of them were always seen outside the detention cell without pertinent documents or court orders,” Enmodias said.

He said the entrapment was hatched after they received reports that Genablazo was conducting illegal activities in the area.

“As of now, we are still coordinating with Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol) for the conduct of the investigation and subsequent filing of administrative charges against members of Matnog Municipal Police Station. This blatant irregularity from PNP personnel in the lower units will never be tolerated,” Enmodias said.

Enmodias called on the public to report irregularities involving uniformed and non-uniformed PNP members to 0998-970-2286 or 0995-795-2569.

Pieces of information may also be forwarded to Facebook account of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group.

Source: Philippines News Agency