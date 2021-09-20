﻿2 shabu sellers fall in Bicol

Two alleged drug dealers were nabbed with over PHP50,000 worth of suspected shabu by anti-narcotics operatives in separate drug stings in Camarines Sur and Albay provinces on Friday.

The drug operation yielded a total of three plastic sachets containing about eight grams of shabu, Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, the Bicol police spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday.

In Baao, Camarines Sur, authorities caught high-value target Zosimo Bricia, 63, of Barangay Del Rosario, while selling shabu to an undercover agent at around 4:34 p.m.

Two sachets of shabu worth PHP47,600 were seized from the suspect.

In Legazpi City, Albay, Mary Grace Talion Barcelon, 43, of Barangay San Roque, was caught selling shabu during a drug operation in Barangay Baybay at around 9:30 p.m.

Seized from the suspect was a sachet containing shabu worth PHP3,500.

Source: Philippines News Agency