﻿2 Samar villages declare CPP-NPA persona non grata

Two villages in Marabut, Samar have declared the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, New People’s Army (NPA), persona non-grata after a recent attack that killed a town cop.

The 63rd Infantry Battalion (63IB) of the Army’s 8th Infantry Division on Saturday said residents and officials of Canyoyo and Logero villages formally rejected the ideology and activities of the terrorist communist group in their areas through a resolution unanimously approved on Jan. 5.

Lt. Col. Edgar Allan Orbito, 63IB commander, said the people also condemned the rebel group’s treacherous attacks and other human rights violations, including the ambush in Logero village on Dec 10, 2020.

Killed in the attack was Cpl. Earl Hembra, while detainee Nestor Lumagpas Jr., was injured.

According to a police report, the victims on board a patrol car were heading back to the police station after a court appearance in nearby Basey town when waylaid by several gunmen.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

