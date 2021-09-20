﻿2 ROFs in MisOcc recover from Delta variant

Two of the nine confirmed Delta variant carriers in Misamis Occidental, both returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), have recovered.

The two ROFs were cleared even before arriving in the province.

Governor Philip Tan said, in a statement on Saturday, seven others are local cases, with four of them asymptomatic

All Delta variant cases have been re-swabbed while their close contacts are also awaing their test results.

The 79-bed capacity Project Haven quarantine facility in Oroquieta City still has 33 vacant beds while 36 more will be added next week in support of the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center.

Tan is hoping that by next week, they can add 20 beds to the Calamba District Hospital, following the opening of the 30-bed Misamis Occidental Provincial Health isolation facility for moderate cases.

Churches in Oroquieta City, meanwhile, will make changes in their services as the local government starts “No Movement Sunday”.

Mayor Lemuel Acosta has met with members of the Oroquieta Council of Churches and requested adjustments on mass schedules and services because of the new policy.

“I thank them for their commitment in supporting the direction of our local government and the continued prayers that Covid-19 will be eradicated,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The city still has 200 active cases out of its total 1,362 as of September 14.

There have also been 1,095 recoveries and 67 deaths.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government Region 10 previously said there is no problem with the local government issuing no movement day orders as long as they remain aligned with national guidelines.

Source: Philippines News Agency