﻿2 rescued, 1 missing in Surigao City sea mishap

Two persons were rescued while another one remains missing when their motorized banca capsized after being slammed by big waves on Sunday evening (Nov. 1) off the coast of Surigao City.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Surigao City said a search operation is still ongoing in the area for the remaining passenger as of this posting.

“The said motorized banca left Surigao City at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. It was already dark and the operator had difficulty in maneuvering amidst the waves,” said CCGM Leonel A. Cavite of PCG Surigao City in an interview with Philippine News Agency Tuesday (Nov. 3).

The motorized banca, with two passengers and one operator, was heading for San Jose town in the Province of Dinagat Islands (PDI), he added.

“The two passengers were personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) from Dinagat,” Cavite said.

He added that personnel from the Surigao del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company (SDNPMFC) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) rescued on Monday afternoon (Nov. 2) FO1 Peter Greg L. Miranda, one of the passengers.

The personnel from SDNPMFC and CIDG were traveling back to Surigao City from Siargao Island when they happened to spot Miranda floating and yelling for help, Cavite said.

The operator of the motorized banca, identified as Janjan Bolandrina, was also rescued by fishermen in the area on Monday afternoon, he added.

“The motorized banca capsized in the area off Barangay Kapalayan in Surigao City,” Cavite said.

He identified the missing passenger as SFO1 Samalo B. Amparo from BFP Dinagat Islands.

In an interview on Monday evening (Nov. 2), Aiza Mae Lagare, the operations assistant at the PDRRMC Emergency Operations Center in Dinagat Islands, said they are monitoring the search operations’ developments.

