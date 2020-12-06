﻿2 ranking NPA members arrested in QC, Laguna

Police intelligence agents on Saturday arrested two ranking members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in separate locations in Quezon City and Laguna, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas on Sunday said Romeo Aytona, 45, was arrested by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) operatives led by Lt. Col. Hansel Marantan in a police operation along Edsa corner Kamias Road in Quezon City at 6:20 p.m.

Police teams from the towns of Sta. Teresita and Santo Niño, both in Cagayan, in coordination with Laguna Police Provincial Office served a warrant of arrest against Joenel Lazo alias Joenel “Ka Sendo” Gallardo at Olivarez Homes, Phase 3 in Barangay Sto. Tomas, Biñan City, Laguna at 5:10 p.m.

Both Aytona and Lazo are wanted for a string of criminal cases in Cagayan Valley.

Aytona is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Hon. Francisco S. Donato, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 33 of Ballesteros, Cagayan.

He is facing three separate criminal cases for arson, murder and violation of Human Security Act and identified by the PNP as squad leader of West Committee, Danilo Command Northern Front operating in Cagayan.

On the other hand, Lazo is listed as most wanted Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA terrorist in Cagayan Valley Region.

Lazo has been charged with 10 counts of murder; 10 counts of attempted murder; rebellion; arson; illegal possession of explosives/ammunitions and grave coercion.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News agency