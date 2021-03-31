﻿2 ‘pushers’ fall, P191-K drugs seized in Angeles City

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested and some PHP191,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in a buy bust in Angeles City on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. De Leon, director of Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), said those arrested by members of Police Stations 2 and 4 were identified as Giorgio Almonte, of Aspen Street Villa Deprima Rosa, Imus, Cavite; and Michael Tan, a call center agent, of General Mascardo Street, Makati City.

Seized were liquid ecstasy with Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) estimated value of PHP108,000; marijuana kush with an estimated weight of 20.36 grams and value of PHP30,540; ecstasy tablets valued at PHP17,000; suspected cocaine with an estimated value of PHP35,560, and marked money.

“With the continuous arrest and neutralization of drug peddlers, the proliferation of illegal drugs and destruction of many lives are prevented,” de Leon said in a statement.

