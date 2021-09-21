﻿2 PNP personnel assist colleague as she gives birth in quarantine

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday commended a PNP physician and a non-uniformed personnel (NUP) for helping their colleague give birth while inside the Kiangan quarantine facility at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

“Saludo ako sa dalawang pulis na tumulong sa pagpapaanak dahil sa kabila ng sila’y may karamdaman, nagawa pa din nilang unahin ang pangangailangan ng ibang tao (I salute the two police personnel who helped with the delivery because despite their illness, they were still able to prioritize the needs of other people),” Eleazar said in a statement.

The whole Kiangan Complex has been converted into quarantine facilities with 266 beds for Covid-19 patients.

On Sept. 16, the baby’s mother, a patrolwoman assigned at the Manila Police District Station 9 (MPD-9), went into labor and could no longer be transferred to a hospital because of the imminent childbirth.

Seeing her in distress, two other Covid-infected patients admitted in the facility, a PNP physician and NUP, helped her safely give birth to a son.

PNP doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both the baby and her mother.

“Ganito ang mga PNP personnel na dapat tularan, inuuna ang serbisyo sa kapwa bago sarili (This is what PNP personnel should emulate, putting service to others before self),” Eleazar said.

Eleazar assured full assistance to the patrolwoman and her baby, especially in ensuring their health and safety.

“Bibigyan natin ng assistance ang ating patrolwoman at ang kanyang anak lalo ngayon na Covid-infected itong nanay. Lahat ay gagawin ng ating mga doktor para sa kanyang agarang paggaling at mahigpit nilang babantayan ang kundisyon ng bagong silang para tiyaking siya’y malusog (We will provide assistance to our patrolwoman and her baby especially now that she is infected with Covid. Our doctors will do everything for her immediate recovery and they will closely monitor the condition of the newborn to make sure the baby is healthy),” Eleazar said.

