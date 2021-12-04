﻿2 PCHRD-supported projects now being designed

Two projects supported by the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD) — one for hip replacement and another for intramedullary nails – are being designed.

In a taped report aired on Friday, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said these projects are the development of a cementless hip replacement system and the development of a magnetic distal targeting device for intramedullary nails.

The first one aims to develop a cementless total hip replacement system that can be manufactured locally while complying with international quality standards.

“The project is in response to the high cost of imported cementless hip implants that are needed for treatment of arthritis of the hip,” de la Peña said.

He added that even if a total hip arthroplasty is an option, only a few Filipinos could afford the treatment due to the high cost of the implants.

This project, he said, is led by Orthopaedic International, Inc.

The other one targets to develop a distal targeting device for intramedullary nails that does not require X-rays.

“Intramedullary nailing is the treatment of choice for fractures in the long bones of the legs. This procedure, while relatively easy to perform, requires an expensive C-arm X-ray machine,” de la Peña said.

He said there is a shortage of C-arm X-ray machines in local hospitals.

Without this machine, de la Peña said, intramedullary nailing is difficult and may result in suboptimal fracture fixation and longer surgical time.

“Use of a C-arm (X-ray) also exposes the surgeon and surgical staff to harmful (radiation),” he said.

The project aims to produce an accurate device that will enable Filipino surgeons to use locked intramedullary nailing on patients.

De la Peña also noted that through this, patients would be able to regain their health in a shorter period.

A team from Orthopaedic International is currently designing the device.

“The next step will be validation of these devices via prototyping using medical-grade materials. The end goal is to produce prototypes that will be submitted to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for registration,” de la Peña said.

Source: Philippines News Agency