﻿2 PBA teams extend trainings in Laoag for 46th PBA season

The Meralco Bolts of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will extend their training camp here until the end of the month.

Perry Martinez, head of the Ilocos Norte government’s Provincial Economic Group, confirmed this on Saturday as the 25-member team, which arrived Monday, continues training at the newly refurbished Laoag Centennial Arena.

Sister team TNT Tropang Giga is also here using the same arena.

Upon the invitation of Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, an avid fan and player, the teams are preparing for the 46th PBA season that is targeted to begin in June.

Meralco is billeted at the Fort Ilocandia Resort here.

Martinez said the Bolts feel safe and are enjoying their stay.

“Initially, they planned to train here for 10 days but we were informed by their (Bolts) team manager, Paolo Trillo, that they are extending their training here until the end of the month,” he said in interview.

Prior to hosting the squads, Luciano Domingo of the Provincial Engineering Office reported that the training facility has been prepared and the basketball court installed with appropriate wood flooring.

“We established a wood flooring and ensured there is enough supply of water, current and ventilation,” he said.

Manotoc assured Ilocos Norte is safe with its current modified general community quarantine status.

Before the pandemic, Ilocos Norte used to host sporting events such as dragon boat racing, triathlons, beach volleyball, and other water sports activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency