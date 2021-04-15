﻿2 Pangasinan prov’l roads conversion to national highway eyed

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Pangasinan has approved a resolution urging the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to convert the provincial road lines of Manaoag-Pozorrubio and San Jacinto-Pozorrubio into national roads.

Provincial Resolution No. 2266-2021 strongly endorsing the conversion of these provincial road lines into national roads is authored by SP members Jeremy Agerico Rosario, Rosario Gracia Perez-Tababa, Nicholi Jan Louie Sison, and Liberato Villegas.

“The Manaoag-Pozorrubio road is being used daily by motorists and commuters, as this road line brings them to the town proper of Manaoag and the famous Minor Basilica, flocked daily by tourists and pilgrims; while the San Jacinto-Pozorrubio road is being used as an alternate route by motorists to and from the Cordillera and other provinces in the Ilocos Region,” Rosario said in an interview on Wednesday.

Both road lines have a total length of 17.15 kilometers (kms), with the San Jacinto-Pozorrubio provincial road taking a longer length of 9.50 kms.

“The provincial resolution authors hope the conversion of said provincial road lines will further boost economic growth in the areas, as they both serve as gateways to eastern and central Pangasinan,” he said.

Executive Order No. 124 series of 1987 states that DPWH Secretary has the power to classify roads and highways and provide or authorize the conversion of roads and highways from one category to another.

Once converted, the DPWH is obliged to maintain, improve, and beautify these road lines.

Source: Philippines News Agency