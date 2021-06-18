﻿2 Nigerians, 4 Filipinos nabbed in Mabalacat City drug ops

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested two Nigerians, together with their four Filipino cohorts, inside a drug den in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City, this province on Thursday night.

The operation also led to the confiscation of kush (high-grade marijuana) and shabu.

In an official social media post on Friday, PDEA-Region 3 (Central Luzon) Director Christian Frivaldo identified the Nigerian nationals as Kingsly Anaelechi 37, of Rosanda St. Samson Ville, Barangay Dau, Mabalacat; and Okafor Nelson Jr., 25, a resident of San Rafael, Tarlac City.

The Filipino suspects, on the other hand, were identified as April Wright, Eric Desuyo, Norwin Carpio, and Ralph Joseph Yalung, all residents of Mabalacat City.

Confiscated from the suspects were 30 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP204,000; 30 grams of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated value of PHP3,600; two grams of high-grade marijuana (kush) with an estimated value of PHP2,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the arrested suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency