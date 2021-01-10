﻿2 NegOcc cities placed under state of calamity

Two cities in northern Negros Occidental hit by flash floods on New Year’s Day have both declared a state of calamity.

On Thursday, the City Council of Victorias passed a resolution placing the entire locality under a state of calamity while on Wednesday, the City Council of Talisay also approved a resolution declaring the same based on the recommendations of Mayor Neil Lizares III.

In Victorias, 9,028 families in 19 villages were affected by the floods. Some 46 houses were totally damaged while 183 others were partially damaged.

“We can now utilize the calamity fund to assist the affected families,” Mayor Francis Frederick Palanca said.

He added that the city government will also allocate PHP25 million to procure a dredging machine.

In Talisay, 4,661 families in 17 barangays were also affected while 21 houses were considered totally damaged and 244 partially damaged.

Lizares said he is pushing for a quick response assistance to the victims and for long-term solutions to address flood problems.

An initial step is the dredging work in the city’s two main river systems and waterways.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is also set to discuss with the Office of Civil Defense the donation of equipment for the city and the plan to build a command center.

Also being planned are the inventory and future relocation of informal settlers residing under bridges, granting of livelihood projects to the affected families, revisiting of the local drainage plan, and regreening of the city.

“More work is ahead of us in our effort to protect the environment which will result in saving lives and property,” Lizares said.

Source: Philippines News agency