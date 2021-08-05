﻿2 nabbed, P344-K shabu seized in Zambo City

Police authorities have arrested two people, including an alleged big-time drug suspect, and seized some PHP344,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations here, the police reported on Thursday.

Maj. Shellamie Chang, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the suspects as Jeffrey Jalman alias Toyong, 26, an alleged big-time drug suspect; and, Mariano Salomia alias RJ, 48, whose name is on the drug watch list.

Chang said Jalman was arrested by authorities around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Sangali.

Seized from Jalman were some 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP340,000, a bundle of photocopied PHP1,000 bills worth PHP120,000 as boodle money topped with one genuine PHP1,000 bill as marked money, a barangay identification card and a coin purse containing non-drug items.

Meanwhile, Salomia was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Zone 5, Barangay Tulungatung.

The suspect yielded some PHP4,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money.

The detained suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency