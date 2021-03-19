﻿2 nabbed, P13.6-M shabu seized in NegOcc buy-bust

Two men were arrested in a police buy-bust that yielded two kilograms of suspected shabu, valued at PHP13.6 million, in San Esteban Village Phase III in Bago City, Negros Occidental on Thursday afternoon.

A report of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-6) identified the suspects as Radney Pidol, 38; and Raphy Pradilla, 28, both of Barangay Lantad, Silay City. A third suspect, Rogie Senatin, evaded arrest.

The operation in Barangay Lag-asan, by operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-6 and Bago City Police Station, began at 2:50 p.m. when the poseur-buyer negotiated with the suspects in a vacant area inside the residential subdivision.

The undercover police officer was able to buy six sachets of shabu worth PHP100,000.

After the motorcycle-riding suspects were cornered, the operatives recovered from their possession two plastic bags of the same prohibited substance, weighing two kilograms placed inside a sling bag.

Each gram of shabu has a standard price of PHP6,800, which makes a kilogram worth PHP6.8 million.

The suspects also yielded a basic mobile phone, several empty transparent plastic sachets, a digital weighing scale, and other non-drugs items used for repacking of the prohibited substance.

After the operation was successfully carried out, Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda, director of PRO-6, and Col. Romy Palgue, director of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, arrived at the scene.

Miranda congratulated the operating teams led by the RPDEU-6 for the major drug haul.

“We are relentless in our campaign against illegal drugs. This shows we have good intelligence-gathering operation. This is also a result of the cooperation between the police and the community. We are gaining ground in our campaign,” Miranda said in an interview.

Source: Philippines News Agency