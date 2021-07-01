﻿2 nabbed just hours after slay of Basilan village exec

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police operatives have arrested two men believed to be responsible for the killing of a barangay official in Basilan province barely five hours after the incident, an official announced Thursday.

Lt. Col. Julpikar Sitin, chief of the Isabela City Police Station, identified the suspects as Hamrad Umbac Aisal and Benjimar Aisal Gobil, who were arrested based on the dying testimony of the victim.

Sitin said the suspects shot the victim, Hadji Ibno Amirin, who was aboard a passenger van they waylaid in Barangay San Rafael, Isabela City at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Amirin was an incumbent councilor of Barangay Lukbuton, Isabela City.

Sitin said they were able to establish the identities of the suspects after Amirin managed to write their names on a piece of paper just before he died while under treatment at a hospital.

A manhunt led to the arrest of the suspects in Barangay Aguada, Isabela City at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Sitin said he believes business rivalry was the motive behind the incident

