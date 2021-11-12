﻿2 nabbed, 5 kilos of marijuana seized in Bataan

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested and some five kilograms of marijuana were seized during an anti-illegal drug operation in Mariveles, Bataan on Thursday.

In a police report, Col. Joel K. Tampis, provincial director of the Bataan Police Provincial Office, identified the suspects as Challikis Katoken, 23, student, of Aurora Hills; and Kari Briggs Gile, 23, of Quezon Hills, both in Baguio City.

Tampis said the buy-bust was launched in Barangay San Isidro, Mariveles by joint elements of the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Bataan Police Provincial Office, Mariveles Municipal Police Station, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bataan.

Seized from the two suspects were four bricks and two plastic bags, all containing suspected marijuana fruiting tops weighing some five kilograms and with Dangerous Drug Board-estimated value of PHP600,000, PHP1,000 marked money, a gray Toyota Innova (NBI 1513), and four bullets for 9-mm caliber gun.

The suspects will be charged with the violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and Republic Act 10591 (Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Source: Philippines News Agency