﻿2 more cops lauded for helping needy beyond their duty

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday commended more police officers for going beyond their duty to help the people in need through various community projects.

This, after Corporals Amelyn Buyagan and Joefrey Bimmactad of the Ifugao Provincial Mobile Force Company helped elderly couple (Lolo Pedro and Lola Maria) get electricity for their home in Barangay Holowan, Lamut, Ifugao.

Eleazar cited Bayugan and Bimmactad for providing electrical materials for the power installation through the Ifugao Electric Cooperative under the Ifugao Provincial Police Office’s “Adopt a Grandparent” project.

The two police personnel also gave the poor couple grocery items.

Eleazar said this kindness and care should be emulated by other PNP offices and units.

“This is the simplest way we can repay our elderly for their contributions to the development and growth of the next generations,” he said. “Ang para sa atin na maliit na bagay ay napakahalaga at malaking serbisyo para sa ating mga natutulungan kagaya nila Lola Maria at Lolo Pedro (For us, small things but very important and a great service for those we help like Lola Maria and Lolo Pedro.)”

He also commended the Davao del Sur cops for installing a bio-sand filtration water system for the residents of Barangay Colonsabac in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

Personnel from the Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay (R-PSB) in Colonsabac headed by Lt. Clabybourne Labisda with 2nd Provincial Mobile Force commander Lt. Col. Rey Santillan, were responsible for the water filtration system that was finally turned over to residents on Aug. 5.

The project was part of the R-PSB’s development project aimed at providing communities with their basic needs, including the water filtration system for the potable water supply of Barangay Consabac and other nearby villages.

“This project really goes beyond our responsibility as police personnel but it is innate in all policemen to care for the communities we are part of and to look out for the welfare of others,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar earlier lauded several police officers for helping the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency