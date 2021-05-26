﻿2 men yield P408-K shabu in southern Negros

BACOLOD CITY – Two men were arrested while PHP408,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized by joint police operatives during a buy-bust in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Tuesday night.

In a report released on Wednesday, the police identified the suspects as Rolly Dofeliz, 52, subject of the operation; and companion Edmar Sta. Ana, 38, both residents of the southern Negros city.

At 7 p.m., an undercover policeman bought a sachet of shabu worth PHP500 from Dofeliz at his residence in Purok Sambag, Barangay 6.

Sta. Ana handed over the item to the buyer, and Dofeliz received the payment.

When the buyer informed them that he is a police officer, Sta. Ana locked the door, but the operatives were able to break it open and cornered the two inside the house.

The suspects yielded six transparent plastic sachets of shabu weighing 60 grams valued at PHP408,000 along with a caliber .357 revolver without serial number loaded with six live ammunitions.

Operatives also seized various drug paraphernalia, as well as a mobile phone, two more sachets of shabu, and PHP300 cash, all from Sta. Ana’s possession.

Dofeliz and Sta. Ana are detained at Kabankalan City Police Station.

The operation was conducted by joint teams of Kabankalan police led by deputy chief Lt. Dennis A. Melgarejo, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Western Visayas headed by Capt. Rhazl Jim Jocson

Source: Philippines News Agency