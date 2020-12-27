﻿2 LPAs ‘less likely’ to develop into TD in 24 hours

The two low pressure areas (LPAs) will remain less likely to develop into a tropical depression (TD) in the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the first LPA over the West Philippine Sea was estimated at 80 kilometers west of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan while the second LPA east of Bicol Region was spotted at 85 kilometers east of Legazpi City, Albay as of 10 a.m.

“However, due to improvements in the cloud system of both disturbance over the past 12 hours, the likelihood of tropical cyclone formation is not ruled out at this time,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said the two weather disturbances are forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Aurora, Bulacan, Rizal, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Dinagat Islands, Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands on Sunday.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Visayas, and Caraga will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

On Monday, moderate to heavy rains is expected over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, the northern portion of Apayao, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and Aurora and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Apayao.

The weather bureau also warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards or in localities that received significant amount rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks.

It added residents of adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

PAGASA Regional Services Divisions will issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings in their respective areas of responsibility while the Hydrometeorology Division and River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Centers will issue general flood advisories and river basin flood advisories/bulletins as appropriate.

Source: Philippines News agency