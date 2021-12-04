﻿2 Koreans wanted for telco fraud fall in Taguig

Authorities nabbed two South Korean fugitives tagged as wanted telecom fraud suspects in their home country in Taguig City, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, said on Friday.

Citing reports from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Carlos said the suspects, Han Juyoung and Kim Sihun, were arrested by CIDG personnel in a condominium unit along 28th Street in Taguig City on Wednesday.

Han and Kim are both subjects of a red notice from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and have a standing warrant of deportation issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“Our strong relations with foreign police agencies contributed to the success of this operation,” Carlos said in a statement.

Citing information from the official communication from Korean Embassy Consul Seo Seung Whan, Carlos said the suspects are alleged members of a telecom fraud organization that has duped fellow South Koreans of an estimated 29 million Korean won (about PHP1.2 million).

He added that the suspects used to impersonate some personnel of the “Hyundai Capital” financial institution allegedly offering low-interest loans for advance payments.

The two suspects are under the custody of the Fugitive Search Unit of the BI for proper disposition, Carlos said.

Source: Philippines News Agency