﻿2 firecracker-related injuries recorded in Soccsksargen

The Department of Health (DOH) 12 (Soccsksargen) has recorded two firecracker-related injuries as of Christmas Day.

Arjohn Gangoso, DOH-12 health education and promotion officer, said Saturday the number of cases has so far decreased by five or 71 percent, compared to the seven cases logged in the same period last year.

Gangoso said the injuries were reported in South Cotabato province ahead of the Christmas Eve celebration on Thursday.

Citing a report from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, he said the victims sustained eye injuries due to the explosion of a homemade PVC (polyvinyl chloride) cannon known as “boga.”

“Both incidents happened at the homes of the victims,” he said in a text message.

He added that the two, one of them an 11-year-old boy, underwent immediate treatment and being monitored by health workers.

The DOH-12 earlier warned residents, especially children, against using illegal firecrackers and devices, including “boga”.

The device was among the top causes of injuries in the previous Christmas and New Year holidays in the region.

Gangoso said they would continue with their monitoring until the first week of January as part of the “Iwas Paputok” campaign in coordination with rural health units, as well as government and private hospitals. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency