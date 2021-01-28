﻿2 DOLE offices in Pampanga temporarily closed due to Covid-19

Two offices of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in this province were temporarily closed after some personnel tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an advisory, DOLE Regional Office No. III at the Diosdado Macapagal Government Center, Barangay Maimpis, and DOLE Pampanga Field Office at Kingspire Business Center, McArthur Highway were closed starting on Wednesday and will resume operations on Monday, Feb. 1.

“During the period of temporary closure, immediate disinfection of workplace and thorough decontamination of work area will be conducted throughout the week,” it said.

To ensure unhampered delivery of services, DOLE employees in the two offices were placed under a work from home arrangement.

“Our online platforms are also in place for your convenience and safety,” the advisory said.

“Please be reminded that all DOLE offices strictly implement the minimum heath protocols necessary to keep our clientele as well as our employees safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and request utmost cooperation and support from our clients,” it added.

Source: Philippines News agency