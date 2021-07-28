﻿2 Delta cases in San Juan cleared of virus

The two Delta variant cases detected in San Juan City have already recovered, the local government bared on Wednesday.

The patients, aged 25 and 9, underwent the 14-day mandatory quarantine period and were cleared before their release.

They were among the confirmed 25 Delta cases in the National Capital Region. To date, the country has detected 119 infected with the more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

Their Delta variant infections were confirmed after their two-week isolation.

The 25-year-old female patient is a call center agent in another city. She was asymptomatic, tested positive for Covid-19 on June 28, and finished her quarantine on July 13.

The parents of the nine-year-old, a male, also contracted Covid-19. They underwent isolation at the Kalinga Center from July 1 to July 15.

The boy first developed a fever, the father had cough and colds, and the mother was asymptomatic.

“Tinatrato natin ang lahat ng kaso ngayon as if they are Delta variant so lahat naman ng protocols, wala ho tayong hindi nasunod sa protocol (We treat all cases as if they are Delta variants so all protocols were followed),” Mayor Francis Zamora said in a radio interview.

He added the city conducted a second layer of contact tracing and testing because “we take Covid-19 seriously and have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic”.

As of July 27, San Juan City still has 146 active cases with 229 deaths and 9,213 recoveries.

It has already vaccinated 118,189 individuals, representing 137.23 percent of its target eligible population.

Source: Philippines News Agency