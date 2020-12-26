﻿2 dead in road mishaps in Nueva Ecija

Two persons died in separate road accidents involving motorcycles in the province on Christmas Day, police said on Saturday.

Col. Marvin Joe Saro, director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, identified the victims as Emmanuel Santiago, 27, of Barangay Pook Rizal, Bongabon town; and Mark Arvie Munda, 27, a farmer from Barangay Cabawangan, Nampicuan.

Investigation showed that Santiago, a beautician, was riding a motorcycle heading north when he hit the concrete wall of Bongabon’s Welcome arch.

“The victim suffered injuries in different parts of his body,” police said.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Munda, on the other hand, died when his motorcycle crashed into an unattended van parked on the road shoulder in Barangay Bentigan Cuyapo at around 5:50 pm. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency