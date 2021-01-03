﻿2 dead, 4 missing due to floods in Bicol

Floods due to the tail-end of a frontal system left two dead while four others went missing in Bicol, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the region said Sunday.

The two fatalities were identified as Ceejay Raro, 3, of Sitio Budal Mangawayan, Canaman town in Camarines Sur, and Jonel Monterde Medinilla, 28, of Sitio Dangray, Abucay, Pilar town in Sorsogon, a report said.

OCD spokesperson Gremil Alexis Naz said the Management of the Dead and Missing Persons Cluster of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has yet to verify the circumstances that resulted in the two deaths.

“(And) three missing individuals from Garchitorena, Camarines Sur whose names will still be identified, and one from Bulan, Sorsogon,” Naz said in an interview.

The tail-end, which brought heavy and torrential rains across Bicol, affected 40 families or 138 persons in various evacuation centers.

As of 5 p.m. January 2, 106 flooding incidents were reported in 26 towns and three cities triggered by swollen rivers due to weather disturbance.

Some 24 landslides were also reported in the towns of Bulusan, Gubat, Juban, Matnog, Barcelona, Donsol, Magallanes, Sta. Magdalena, Bulan and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon; Libmanan, Lagonoy, Buhi, Balatan and Sagnay in Camarines Sur; and Bato in Catanduanes and Legazpi City in Albay.

There were two canceled flights at Naga City Airport.

The Estanza-Daraga road likewise incurred damages as inspected by the Legazpi City Engineering office due to heavy rains.

Source: Philippines News agency