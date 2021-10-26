﻿2 DavOcc town villages placed on 6-day lockdown

Some two barangays in Jose Abad Santos (JAS) town in Davao Occidental were placed under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the said town.

In Executive Order No. 21-020 released on Sunday night, acting mayor James John Joyce ordered the lockdown of Barangays Caburan Big and Caburan Small.

The lockdown is from Monday to 11:59 p.m. of October 9.

“There is a need to control the Covid-19 cases in JAS because of the full occupancy of the Covid-19 beds in the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), the Covid referral hospital of Davao Occidental,” Joyce said in the EO.

The municipality is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, with 78 active infections out of a total of 392 confirmed cases as of September 30.

“The municipality deems it proper to curtail the movement of people by ordering and enforcing total lockdown in Barangay Caburan Big and Barangay Caburan Small. As your officials, we think of your safety,” Joyce said in his Facebook post.

To limit the movement of all residents, the officials of the affected barangays have issued food and medicine (FM) passes per family.

“This will be used whenever there is a need to buy and look for food, go to the hospital, or when an emergency situation necessitates. All households shall apply at the barangay concerned for issuance of FM pass limited to two individuals per household. FM Passes should be free of charge,” the EO added.

Joyce added that all residents of the said barangays are mandated to stay inside their homes and are prohibited from going out, except for those with urgent medical emergencies, and those classified as authorized persons outside of residence (APOR).

“For government and private employees, office IDs and/or office memorandum orders is enough to be presented in each checkpoint. All establishments shall apply at barangay government concerned for issuance of Working Pass of their employees,” he added.

