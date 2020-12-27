﻿2 CPP-NPA leaders nabbed in Quezon

Joint police and military operatives arrested two leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) wanted for a string of criminal cases in Quezon province, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas on Sunday said.

Citing reports from Region 4-A (Calabarzon) regional director Police Brig. Gen. Felipe Natividad, the arrested CPP-NPA leaders were identified as Ruel Custodio alias Baste, and Ruben Istokado alias Oyo/Miles.

The two were captured in a service of warrant operation launched by operatives of Regional Intelligence Division, Quezon Police Provincial Office, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) teams from 201st Infantry Brigade, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion and 4th Intelligence and Security Unit at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Barangay Zone 3, Poblacion, Atimonan, Quezon.

Arresting officers confiscated two grenades, three handguns and assorted ammunitions from Custodio and Istokado.

Sinas said the arrests sustain the momentum of continuing active police operations against CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front personalities wanted by the law for criminal activities.

Police records identified Custodio as finance officer of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee responsible for the collection of “revolutionary taxes” in the province of Quezon.

Custodio is also respondent in two separate criminal cases filed in 2019 for kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms, with warrants issued for his arrest.

Istokado, on the other hand, is a political instructor responsible for propaganda work for Komiteng Probinsya 1 of the Bicol Regional Party Committee and also respondent in two separate criminal cases for double murder and multiple murder filed in September 2014.

Both suspects are now undergoing booking procedure and investigation in Lucena City pending their turnover to the court.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News agency