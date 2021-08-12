﻿2 cops face dismissal over murder, drug links

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, on Thursday has ordered the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) to begin summary dismissal proceedings against a Manila policeman tagged in the killing of a businessman and another who was tagged as a supplier of illegal drugs.

“These scalawags have no place in the PNP. Rest assured that the cleansing of police ranks will continue with our Intensified Cleanliness Policy,” Eleazar said in a statement.

Senior M/Sgt. Bernardo Oriol, Jr., was tagged as a suspect in the August 2 ambush of businessman Naiquian Yuan in Malate, Manila.

He was arrested along with his alleged cohort Shi Shanbang in Binondo, Manila last August 6.

Manila Police District (MPD) investigators said Oriol’s outfit looked similar to the clothes worn by one of the motorcycle-riding suspects and his motorcycle also matched the description of the one that was used in the ambush.

Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Manuel Bien and drug suspect Alfie Gomez were nabbed by police officers in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Plainview, Mandaluyong City on August 9.

Gomez identified Bien as his supplier of illegal drugs.

Eleazar, meanwhile, ordered Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), to replace all personnel of its Quezon City Field Unit over allegations of extortion.

He also ordered all members of the unit to be disarmed and placed under restrictive custody pending investigation.

Ferro has earlier ordered the relief of the unit’s chief, Maj. Merbern Lago, and one of its members, Senior M/Sgt. Ruel Chu, who allegedly demanded PHP3 million from arrested businessman Adrian Dominic Ang in exchange for his release.

