﻿2 consortiums questioned over insufficient busway units

Two bus consortiums operating along the EDSA busway were issued show-cause orders by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday for failing to deploy sufficient units.

In a virtual presser, LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra III said there were also “persistent reports” of non-payment of salary of drivers and conductors despite the two consortiums receiving payments from the service contracting program.

“We have paid so much to operators, particularly dito sa (to the) EDSA Busway Consortium or anyone for that matter. Hindi na nila pwedeng gawing rason ang hindi pagbabayad sa kanilang (They no longer have reasons not to pay their) drivers,” Delgra said.

He said the two consortiums deployed an average of 120 to 150 units on Monday, a far cry from the agreed cap on the maximum allowable bus units of 550.

“Umabot ng (It reached) as low as 120 units, if I’m not mistaken. We have to call their attention and direct the two consortiums to explain,” Delgra said.

He noted that there is an “employee-employer” relationship between the two consortiums and their personnel as mandated by the labor code for the “Libreng Sakay (Free Ride)” program.

“I’d like to remind the bus operators. This is just not a contractual obligation but it is also an obligation that is mandated under the labor code. So, kailangan nilang bayaran ‘yang sweldo na ‘yan. Kikita man o sa palagay nilang malulugi sa palagay nila, kailangan pa ring bayaran ang sweldo (They need to pay their salaries. Whether they think they’re making or losing money, they still have to pay the salaries),” Delgra said.

Source: Philippines News Agency