﻿2 Central Luzon governors test positive for Covid-19

Two governors in Central Luzon have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., and Nueva Ecija Governor Aurelio Umali confirmed on Monday via their respective official social media accounts that they have contracted the disease.

Ebdane said he was found infected by Covid-19 after undergoing a rapid antigen test and was confirmed by a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test on Sunday afternoon.

Umali likewise said he was found positive for Covid-19 after he underwent rapid antigen test on Sunday and was confirmed by RT-PCR test on Monday.

However, both provincial leaders did not mention how they acquired the virus.

“I have been strictly adhering to health protocols, however, due to the nature of our work, unnecessary exposure to the virus is inevitable. I am now confined (in isolation) to prevent further contacts,” Ebdane said.

He asked those people who might have been exposed to him from March 12-19 to isolate and undergo Covid-19 testing.

Umali, for his part, said he is presently under home quarantine.

“Bagamat nasa ganitong kalagayan ay patuloy kong ginagampanan ang aking sinumpaang tungkulin sa ating lalawigan (Although I am in this situation, I continue to fulfill my sworn duty in our province),” he said.

Both officials urged their constituents to strictly follow the minimum public health standards that include frequent hand washing, wearing of face mask and face shield, and to observe physical distancing of at least one meter.

Source: Philippines News Agency