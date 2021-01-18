﻿2 brothers yield P374-K shabu in southern Negros buy-bust

Two men, tagged as high-value targets, were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by joint anti-drug operatives in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Friday afternoon.

In a report released on Saturday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) identified the suspects as Jessie James Magaso, 34, and his brother Gemon, 31, both residents of the southern Negros city.

They were caught red-handed selling PHP20,000 worth of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer at their house along Rojas St., Barangay 6 at around 2:20 p.m. during the operation carried out by agents of PDEA-Negros Occidental together with personnel of Kabankalan City Police Station.

Operatives seized about 55 grams of shabu valued at PHP374,000 along with drug paraphernalia such as improvised tooter, rolled tin foil, scissors, and empty plastic sachets.

The suspects, who are now detained at the police station, are facing cases for violation of Section 5 in relation to Section 26 (b) and Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News agency