﻿2 Bicol areas confirmed red tide-infested

Coastal areas in two provinces in Bicol are positive for red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Saturday.

The latest shellfish samples collected from Sorsogon Bay in Sorsogon province and Milagros town in Masbate are positive for paralytic shellfish toxin, said Nonie Enolva, BFAR Bicol spokesperson.

“Latest results (from the BFAR Central Office National Fisheries Laboratory) indicated paralytic shellfish poison (PSP), or the toxin that causes red tide, is beyond the regulatory limit,” she said in an interview.

Shellfish samples are considered positive for red tide when it exceeds 60 micrograms of the PSP toxin saxitoxin.

Enolva said shellfish samples from Sorsogon reached between 92.64 and 551.54 micrograms of saxitoxin, while for Milagros, the result was 115.68 micrograms.

Enolva said the report also warned the public to refrain from gathering, transporting, selling, buying, and eating all types of shellfishes and alamang (small shrimp) from the affected coastal waters to avoid shellfish poisoning.

Violators will be fined PHP1,000 up to PHP10,000 or imprisoned for two months up to one year, or both.

Nelson Bien, BFAR Regional Director, said in a statement the agency and the local government units are monitoring the affected coastal waters.

“Fish, squid, regular shrimp, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly. Internal organs such as gills and intestines must also be removed before cooking,” he added.

According to experts, shellfish are prone to red tide because when they eat the poison-producing algae, the toxin can accumulate in their tissues. Biotoxins do not harm shellfish, so the level in their tissue will rise until the algae bloom subsides.

The shellfish will eventually flush the toxin out but it can take several days to several months or longer, studies showed.

The usual symptoms of PSP are tingling, numbness of the mouth and extremities, and gastrointestinal discomfort such as vomiting and diarrhea.

In severe cases, difficulty in swallowing and speech, paralysis with respiratory arrest, and even death will occur.

Source: Philippines News Agency