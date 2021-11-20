﻿2 BFP stations to rise in Antique before yearend

Two stations of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are expected to open in the municipalities of Hamtic and Patnongon in this province before the end of this year.

The construction of the fire station in Hamtic started on February 10 and March 26 in Patnongon, said Fire Officer Vilmarie Pagunsan 2, BFP Antique provincial office information officer, in an interview Friday.

“Each has a budget of PHP7.2 million,” she said.

Once completed, BFP will have 16 fire stations in Antique while Caluya and Anini-y wait for the budget of their fire stations from the central office.

“There are now lot donations by the local government units (LGUs) for Caluya and Anini-y fire stations,” Pagunsan added.

Meanwhile, Pagunsan said BFP personnel in the province are undergoing course or skills inventory as part of their daily morning activities.

“We used to have a refresher course, but our BFP regional director Fire Senior Superintendent Jerry Candido had emphasized among the provincial directors the uniformity of the refresher course or skills inventory,” she said.

As part of the refresher course, personnel perform the donning and doffing of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) every Monday, carry and up the ladder skills every Tuesday, hose throwing and folding and simulation exercise (SIMEX) every Wednesday, and Medical First Responder on Thursday.

The Friday exercise will be determined by their respective fire stations.

Pagunsan said the daily refresher course that started on Nov. 8 and lasts for about 30 minutes is intended to ensure the physical conditioning and readiness of the BFP personnel at all times.

Source: Philippines News Agency