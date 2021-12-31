﻿2 bettors bag P27-M Mega Lotto jackpot

Two bettors will welcome the New Year with a bang after winning the jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Thursday.

In an advisory, the agency said the bettors guessed the winning combination 18-29-03-25-15-39 during Wednesday night’s draw with a total prize of PHP27,879,938.

The winning tickets were purchased in Las Piñas City, Metro Manila, and Guiguinto, Bulacan.

To claim the check, the bettors must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent final tax.

Meanwhile, 37 other bettors won PHP32,000 each for correctly guessing five out of the six-digit winning combination; 1,628 bettors will get PHP1,000 each for four of six digits, and 25,837 bettors will settle for PHP30 each for three of six digits.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This is the fourth time this month that a bettor bagged the jackpot prize.

A lone bettor from Laguna bagged the PHP83-million jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw last December 10.

On December 4, one bettor from Pangasinan became an instant millionaire after winning the PHP5.9 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 while on December 2, a bettor from Dasmariñas City, Cavite also hit the jackpot bagged the PHP5.9 million jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42.

Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing PCSO games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Garma said through its mandatory contributions, the agency does not only help individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions.

She said PCSO can only sustain its financial commitments to various institutions if the agency continues to generate more revenues through its “Larong May Puso” like small town lottery shares (STL), Lotto, Keno, and Scratch-It tickets.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

One of its key programs is the Medical Access Program, which is designed to augment the medical needs of Filipinos nationwide, particularly hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide.