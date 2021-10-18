﻿1st day of pediatric vaccination ‘success’: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) described as a success the first day of the pilot vaccination of children in Metro Manila, noting that none of the more than 1,100 minors aged 15 to 17 experienced any adverse reaction.

“Actually, naging matagumpay po ‘yong naging simula ng ating vaccination rollout for our pediatric population with comorbidities kahapon (Actually, the start of our vaccination rollout for our pediatric population with comorbidities yesterday was a success),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Laging Handa briefing on Saturday.

Citing initial reports from the eight participating hospitals, Vergeire said none of the vaccinated children had any untoward adverse reaction.

The initial rollout for the pediatric population aged 15 to 17 began on Friday in eight Metro Manila hospitals – the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Pasig City Children’s Hospital, Fe Del Mundo Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, St. Luke’s Medical Center (Bonifacio Global City), and Makati Medical Center.

The National Task Force Against Covid-19 earlier said this would expand to minors aged 12 to 14, and eventually to those residing in the provinces.

A total of 1,151 minors with comorbidities have been inoculated with their first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of 8 p.m. on October 15.

Source: Philippines News Agency