﻿1K post office employees get booster jabs

Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio of the Philippine Post Office said some 1,000 frontline personnel received their booster shots against Covid-19 during the recent Post Office’s first booster vaccination drive with the assistance of Presidential Adviser for Covid-19 Response Secretary Vince Dizon and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

Another 2,500 doses will be allocated for another batch of post office employees and their eligible dependents on February 3.

“At the start of the year, a total of 3,500 booster shots has been allotted to post office employees and their families which is necessary to protect them against Omicron variant of Covid-19,” Fulgencio said in a news release on Wednesday.

He said getting a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot “gives the public confidence that we are serving, including post office personnel and letter carriers they are dealing with are fully vaccinated with booster, erasing fear and doubts of acquiring the virus”.

Postal areas nationwide are advised to coordinate with their local Barangay Health Unit for their booster shots.

“We are taking early guard to make our employees safe against new cases of infection surge across the country,” Fulgencio said.

The government noted that vaccinations and boosters help lower the mortality risk and the burden on the country’s health infrastructure.

Fulgencio thanked President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for his support in the vaccination of post office workers and for his continuing effort to protect employees from contracting the virus to keep the workplace safe.

“It is necessary for our essential workers to secure vaccines most especially the letter carriers who are usually exposed in the field, as they continue to interact with the public in delivering mails and parcels,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency