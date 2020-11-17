﻿1K more jeeps to ply routes in Metro Manila

More than 1,000 traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJs) will be back on the streets of Metro Manila beginning Wednesday, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the LTFRB said a total of 1,043 TPUJs have been allowed to resume service in eight separate routes after the publishing of its Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-073.

The eight routes are:

T181 Evergreen Subdivision – Bagong Silang/Evergreen Subdivision – Philcoa

T3189 MCU – Recto via F. Huetias, Oroquieta

T3190 Pier South – Project 6 via España

T3191 Pier South – Project 8 via Quezon Ave.

T3192 Project 6 – T.M. Kalaw via Quezon Ave.

T3193 Project6 – Vito Cruz via Quezon Ave.

T3194 Project 8 – Quiapo via Roosevelt Ave.

T3195 Project 8 – T.M. Kalaw via Quezon Ave.

“Maaaring bumiyahe ang mga roadworthy public utility vehicles (PUVs) na may valid at existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) o Application for Extension of Validity, at kinakailangang naka-rehistro sa Personal Passenger Insurance Policy ang bawat unit sa mga rutang nakapaloob sa MC (Roadworthy PUVs with valid and existing CPC or Application for Extension of Validity and registered to a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy will be allowed to ply the routes included in the MC),” the LTFRB said.

It said the operators allowed to resume service must also secure a QR code from the LTFRB’s website at https://ltfrb.gov.ph/ to be posted on their TPUJ.

“Muling pinapaalala ng ahensya na walang ipatutupad na taas-pasahe sa mga naturang TPUJ, maliban na lang kung ipag-uutos ito ng LTFRB (We are reiterating that there is no fare increase allowed for these TPUJs unless ordered by the LTFRB),” the LTFRB said.

To date, it said a total of 35,022 TPUJs in 387 routes have returned to service; 859 modern public utility jeepneys in 48 routes; 4,499 public utility buses (PUBs); 390 point-to-point buses in 34 routes; 6,755 UV Express units in 118 routes; 21,436 taxis; 25,068 transport network vehicle services; 680 provincial PUBs in 27 routes; and 40 modern UV Express units in two routes.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY