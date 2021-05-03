﻿1K Metro Manila cops to secure Labor Day rites

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will deploy about 10,000 cops to secure the Labor Day celebration on May 1.

Chief of the NCRPO, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., said Friday they have activated the Reactionary Standby Support Force for deployment to augment local police response in anticipation of simultaneous mass actions of various labor organizations.

He said they have also placed the Civil Disturbance Management Team on standby.

Labor Day celebrations in the country are usually marked with mass actions and protests conducted by labor organizations and progressive groups calling for better working conditions and benefits for workers.

The labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno is expected to launch a community pantry dubbed as “Tulong Obrero” in Manila on Saturday, aimed at helping workers affected by the pandemic.

“Umaasa na magiging tahimik, mapayapa, at ligtas ang gagawin nating paggunita sa nalalapit na Araw ng mga Manggagawa 2021 sa Kamaynilaan. Hangad po namin ang isang maayos at organisadong selebrasyon na naaayon sa mga umiiral na pamantayan at patakarang pangkalusugan upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng Covid-19 (We are hoping that the commemoration of the 2021 Labor Day in Metro Manila would be quiet, peaceful, and safe. We are hoping for an orderly and organized celebration that complies with health standards to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019), ” Danao said in a phone interview.

Aside from enforcing security and health protocols, the NCRPO will also conduct an online job fair.

“Sa gaganaping online job fair, umaasa kami na makakahanap kayo ng trabaho sa mga ahensiya ng gobyernong tumugon at sumuporta sa proyekto ng NCRPO. Ganun din sa ibang institusyon na gustong tumulong sa ating mga mamamayan. Binibigyan din natin ng pagkakataon ang ating mga kabataan na magkaroon ng pagkakakitaan sa halip na gumawa ng mga bagay na walang katuturan (Through our online job fair, we are hoping that our people would find jobs in government agencies that have responded and supported the NCRPO’s project. We are also giving the youth an opportunity to find employment instead of doing useless things),” he added.

According to the labor department, this year’s Labor Day celebration theme is “Mayo Uno sa Bagong Panahon: Manggagawa at Mamamayan Babangon, Susulong”.

In a separate interview, Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for operations and commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid Shield, said police officials have been holding a staff conference on various matters, including security preparations, for Saturday’s Labor Day observance.

Vera Cruz said mass gatherings remain prohibited under the guidelines of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) that is in effect in Metro Manila, the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Abra, Quirino, Ifugao, and the city of Santiago in Isabela from May 1 to 14.

On the other hand, the more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) will be imposed in Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, Puerto Princesa City, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City, and Lanao del Sur from May 1 to 31.

The rest of the country will remain under the least restrictive modified GCQ.

