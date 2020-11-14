﻿1ID unveils Army green camp program

The 1st Infantry Division (ID) launched Saturday the Army Green Camp Program to boost food production amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Lt. Col. Filven Noche, 1ID Civil-Military Operations chief, said the program aims to maintain a model farm and supply its personnel with agricultural products, helping them cope with the impacts of the pandemic.

To ensure sustainability, Noche said 1ID tapped the residents of Barangay Upper Pulacan, the host village of Camp Cesar Sang-an, which houses the division headquarters in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Noche encouraged the villagers and the troops to work together to sustain the Army Green Camp Program for everyone’s benefit.

Melanio Bambao, Upper Pulacan barangay chairperson, thanked the 1ID for involving them in the program.

“Despite the pandemic, we hold on together as one, as leaders, subordinates of the community,” Bambao said.

Source: Philippines News Agency