﻿1ID gets 10K UK-donated AstraZeneca jabs

The 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division (1ID), the premier command of the Philippine Army, has received 10,192 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the government of the United Kingdom.

Capt. Mary Jephte Mañebog, 1ID information officer, said Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccines they received are part of the donation of the British government for uniformed personnel deployed in different parts of the country.

Mañebog said the vaccines are intended for the first and second doses of some 5,096 troopers.

She said the inoculation for the first dose started Wednesday and is scheduled to end on Sunday.

Vaccination activities are held at the Tabak gymnasium by the personnel of the Camp Maj. Cesar Sang-an Station Hospital, Department of Health (DOH) provincial office, and 9th Regional Community Defense Group (9RCDG).

Lt. Col. Jussel Parlan, Camp Maj. Cesar Sang-an Station Hospital chief, said the inoculation will protect the troops who are prone to infection with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) being among the front-liners.

“We will not only protect ourselves from infection but we will also protect the people we serve,” Parlan added.

Dr. Agnes Fernando, team leader of the DOH provincial office, said Thursday that the immunization will prevent a person from severe Covid-19 infection.

“That means your body is capable to respond to symptoms given by the micro-organism. The infection can be just mild and moderate.” Fernando said.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, 1ID commander, thanked the UK government for the donation of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Source: Philippines News Agency