﻿19 firecracker injuries logged ahead of New Year revelry: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) has so far logged a total of 19 firecracker-related injuries as of Monday morning, just five days ahead of the New Year.

“These were 58 percent higher compared to 2020 with 12 cases and 67 percent lower than the five-year average of 58 cases during the same period,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during an online media forum.

The latest data from the DOH showed that all cases were injuries due to fireworks and there were no cases of fireworks ingestion, stray bullet injury, or death.

The DOH noted that 37 percent of the cases occurred in Western Visayas.

A total of 16 cases or 84 percent were due to illegal fireworks while three cases or 16 percent were caused by legal fireworks.

“Six cases or 32 percent were injured due to ‘boga’ or an illegal firework. Three cases or 16 percent were injured due to piccolo,” Vergiere said.

Of the 61 DOH sentinel hospitals, 50 or 82 percent have submitted an injury or zero report before the cut-off time.

Vergeire urged the public to celebrate the holidays in a safe way by avoiding the use of fireworks and being ready for any accident.

In June 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 28, providing for a controlled and supervised use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

Under the EO, the display of firecrackers shall be regulated and limited for the use of trained professionals and in controlled areas only.

Last week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) released the names and brands of allowed and prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnics for the holiday revelries.

Source: Philippines News Agency