﻿18K Ilocos Norte drivers to get health insurance, fuel subsidy

More than 18,000 tricycle and jeepney drivers in the province of Ilocos Norte will be receiving health insurance and fuel subsidies to assist them with the ongoing health crisis.

Dubbed as “Pantawid Pasada Program”, each beneficiary will be given a health and medical insurance card as well as gas voucher valid for one year.

In addition, the card bearer will get an eight to 10 percent discount on purchases at partner drug stores located in the province.

Atty. Nikki Pilar, administrative officer V of the Metro Ilocos Norte Council (MINC), said Friday the program was developed to protect the target beneficiaries who are at risk everyday because of their type of work.

Pilar said the Ilocos Norte government allotted a total of PHP20 million for the project.

“The MINC card is expected to be distributed in May or June, this year,” said Pilar as she noted the distribution will be divided into two batches.

Earlier, Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc met with the Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association as he thanked them for helping the government in providing efficient transportation services to commuters amid the risk of being exposed to the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Our drivers are one of the most affected during the pandemic and I thank you all for your cooperation as we try to recover and live under the new normal,” said the governor during his recent meeting with the tricycle and jeepney drivers associations at the Laoag City Centennial Arena.

