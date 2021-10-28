﻿18K expiring car registrations may avail of extension in Caraga

A total of 18,872 vehicle registrations expiring starting this month with plate numbers ending in zero may avail of the extension program of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 13 (Caraga) until the end of 2021.

LTO-13 Director Nordy Plaza told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday that they have intensified their information drive to let motorists in the region know about the extension program.

“The LTO is considering as we are still threatened by the pandemic and quarantine restrictions are still up in the different areas in the country. Expiring vehicle registrations with plate numbers ending in zero, student permits (SPs) and driver’s licenses may be renewed until Dec. 31 this year,” Plaza said.

“You may go to any district office, anytime until Dec. 31 to renew the registration of your vehicles, especially those ending with zero in their plates,” he added.

A total of 460 SPs, 4,193 professional driver’s licenses, and 645 non-professional driver’s licenses in the Caraga are also due to expire starting this month, he added.

Surigao City LTO Chief Urbano Maglines Jr. said there are 1,105 expiring vehicle registrations in the area that may be renewed until year-end.

He said 20 SPs, 71 professional driver’s licenses, and 48 non-professional driver’s licenses in the city are also due to expire within the month.

“We are also conducting information drive in our area on the extension of validity and renewal of registration and licenses,” Maglines said.

The LTO Central Office, in a recent advisory, said the extension of validity and renewal of registration of licenses was due to the existing quarantine restrictions in the country.

