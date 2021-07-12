﻿180 boys in Biñan benefit from ISDA ‘Operation Tuli’

Members of the Inday Sara Dutere Ako (ISDA)-Volunteer Support Group conducted a free circumcision operation for young boys in Barangay Langkiwa, Biñan City, Laguna on July 10.

Attended by 180 boys age eight to 15 at Southville 5A Elementary School, the medical mission was spearhead by the ISDA Laguna coordinator Andy Vergara assisted by Dra. Fe Tuble and her team, nursing students, and members of the Tau Gamma Fraternity.

All required medicines, medical kits, other medical equipment, were provided by the volunteer group.

The event was coordinated with the local government of Biñan, though the office Mayor Walfredo “Arman” R. Dimaguila Jr.

A similar activity was conducted by the volunteer group in Barangay Medina in Magallanes town, Cavite on June 12 benefiting at least 135 boys.

ISDA said its members will continue to serve and uplift the health and welfare of Filipinos through various activities and outreach programs in accordance with the values and platform of Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio.

Source: Philippines News Agency