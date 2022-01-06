﻿172 CamSur families get settlement grants under BP2 program

At least 172 families in Camarines Sur have received assistance in the total amount of PHP15 million from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Region 5 (Bicol) under the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-Asa (BP2)” program.

Ranelle Anne Sertan, BP2 information officer, in an interview on Wednesday, said the payout last December 29 was held in Caramoan with 83 beneficiaries; Iriga City with 21 beneficiaries; Nabua with 26 beneficiaries; Pasacao with 16 beneficiaries; and San Jose with 26 beneficiaries.

“The transitory family support package is a financial support ranging from PHP10,000.00 to PHP50,000 that will cover the food and non-food items needed by the family during the transition phase while the livelihood settlement grant is a start-up financial assistance not exceeding PHP50,000 to help beneficiaries establish their sources of income or livelihood,” she said.

Rosalie M. Barizo, regional program coordinator, in a statement, said the 172 beneficiaries who have already returned to their communities with the intention to permanently reside there were identified and assessed by their respective local government units through the Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs).

“All family beneficiaries received varying amounts of assistance depending on the assessment of the social worker,” she noted.

Barizo said families or individuals interested in availing of the BP2 benefits may apply through the official website of the program at www.balikprobinsya.gov.ph or visit the LSWDO for intake and assessment.

The BP2 program is one of the support measures of the government to decongest urban poor communities. It also aims to provide opportunities to families from urban areas who are affected by the pandemic, displaced workers, or those who are susceptible to health and safety risks and other environmental hazards.

The program, through the DSWD, offers transportation assistance, transitory family support package, livelihood settlement grants, transitory shelter assistance, and/or psycho-social support to family beneficiaries while community grants may be provided for municipalities with more than 20 BP2 family beneficiaries.

Source: Philippines News Agency