﻿171 of 201 Pasay villages declared Covid-free

The city government of Pasay on Sunday announced 171 out of its 201 villages have no cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The city’s active cases are down to 57 out of 14,526 total confirmed infections, including 14,079 recoveries and 309 deaths.

It can be recalled that in February, the city’s new cases reached as high as 2,600 in a day.

Latest data from the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) showed positivity rate is at 12.06 percent.

To further contain local transmission of the virus, the city government placed 26 houses under local enhanced community quarantine (LECQ).

Affected residents are provided with regular assistance, like food items and vitamins.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano reminded residents that lifting quarantine status does not mean people should be complacent.

She said people should always bear in mind that there are still emerging threats, such as the Delta variant.

“Pasay residents are expected to adhere to the public minimum health standards like the required wearing of face mask at all times, wearing face shields, and observing physical distancing protocols,” she added.

Apart from the vaccination program, Rubiano said the city government continues to conduct mass testing and contact tracing.

Pasay residents are urged to report possible or confirmed Covid-19 cases through hotline numbers 0956-778-6524 or 0908-993-7024.

Source: Philippines News Agency