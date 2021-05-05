﻿17 vintage bombs found in Nueva Ecija

Seventeen vintage bombs were unearthed by workers at a construction site in Barangay Manicla here on Monday.

Lt. Col. Criselda de Guzman, acting city police chief, said on Tuesday the discovery of the wartime explosives at a bridge construction site was reported by Ryan Ambrocio of Barangay Camanacsacan.

De Guzman said Ambrocio was reportedly operating a backhoe when he accidentally dug up 17 vintage bombs.

Personnel of the Provincial Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit (PECU) of the Nueva Ecija police office retrieved the bombs upon request of the city police station, she said.

The bombs were described as Projectile 76mm. They were placed under PECU custody for proper disposition.

Last April 29, a construction worker also turned in a vintage bomb he discovered at the same bridge construction site.

De Guzman called on those who have stumbled upon any explosives such as bombs to surrender them to authorities or coordinate with the nearest police station.

